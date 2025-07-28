Chelsea respond to 'Cristiano Ronaldo transfer request' as Marc Cucurella’s future clarified

Marc Cucurella's future at Chelsea has been cleared up amid reports of Cristiano Ronaldo wanting Al-Nassr to sign the defender.

Reports out of Spain suggested Ronaldo wanted the Saudi Pro League side to try to sign the 27-year-old following the agreement with Chelsea to sign teammate Joao Felix this summer.

Al-Nassr and Chelsea have been in recent discussions which saw a transfer worth up to €50m, with the Blues also retaining a sell-on clause, agreed for Felix, who leaves the club after just one season.

Cucurella is an important member of Chelsea's squad under head coach Enzo Maresca, who could welcome Ajax's Jorrel Hato to the club this summer to bolster the defensive options and offer cover to the Spanish international.

Cucurella lifting the Club World Cup after Chelsea's triumph in the United States. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

His current contract at Stamford Bridge runs until June 2028, so it is likely Chelsea will make a decision on his future next summer given their policy of not allowing players to enter the final year of their deals.

Chelsea respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer request

Amid reports of Ronaldo's desire to bring Cucurella to Al-Nassr, Bobby Vincent of football.london states there is 'zero chance' of the left-back departing Chelsea this summer.

Meanwhile, Felix has arrived at the Al-Nassr camp and will undergo his medical. All documents, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, have been signed by the clubs and a transfer is close to being made official.

In other Chelsea news, Mike Penders has completed his season-long loan to RC Strasbourg. He will soon be joined by Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez, who are both set to join the Ligue 1 side for the 2025-26 season.

Goalkeeper Mike Penders has joined Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg on a season-long loan. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 28, 2025

