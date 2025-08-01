Every transfer confirmed as Chelsea complete six-man summer RC Strasbourg plan

It’s been a busy summer for BlueCo-owned Chelsea and RC Strasbourg.

After Chelsea clinched qualification for the Champions League, whilst winning the Conference League and Club World Cup, and Strasbourg qualified for the Conference League, both clubs will be looking to capitalise and build on the momentum gained in 2024-25.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca and Strasbourg’s Liam Rosenior both impressed during their first season at their respective clubs, and both have been heavily backed in the summer transfer window so far.

Last season, Strasbourg benefited from the relationship with Chelsea. It saw them sign Djordje Petrovic and Andrey Santos on loan, both who played pivotal roles in their success for European qualification.

This summer, the recruitment at the Ligue 1 side, naturally, has leaned on Chelsea again. It has seen five transfers involve players, as well as a Blues staff member heading to Strasbourg.

Andrey Santos has impressed in the Chelsea side since returning from his Strasbourg loan spell. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

All the moves have been finalised and made official as Strasbourg continue their pre-season preparations.

Mathis Amougou (£12.5m) and Ishe Samuels-Smith (£6.5m) have joined on permanent deals.

Mike Penders, Kendry Paez, as well as Mamadou Sarr, who completed a permanent move worth £12m from Strasbourg to Chelsea earlier this summer, has returned to the French side, on loan.

Meanwhile, Rosenior has welcomed Filipe Coelho as his new assistant head coach after the 44-year-old departed his role as Chelsea’s development coach after just one season.

In an interview with DNA Sports, Rosenior is relishing the upcoming season with his new-look Strasbourg squad.

The Strasbourg boss will hope the Chelsea additions will follow in the footsteps of Petrovic and Santos' time in France last season. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

"Behind the scenes, we’re working hard," said the Englishman. "We’ve already strengthened the team. More players will arrive in the next two weeks. It’s a long process. We want to pick the right pieces for our project. Making mistakes doesn’t take long. Making the right choice takes a bit more time…

"What’s really exciting compared to last year is seeing how eager players are to join us. They’ve seen the team’s mentality, identity, and the energy the fans have given us. With the new stadium taking shape, it could become incredible.”

