Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea update as Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer links denied

Chelsea will not be making a move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, according to reports in England.

Head coach Enzo Maresca currently has the choice between Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen at Chelsea, with youngster Mike Penders joining RC Strasbourg on a season-long loan and Djordje Petrovic moving to AFC Bournemouth in a £25m deal.

A potential opportunity arose earlier this summer for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, however Chelsea were unable to agree favourable terms which would have seen them proceed with a deal.

It appears Chelsea are ready to go into the 2025/26 season with Sanchez and Jorgensen, with Penders continuing his development in France.

Reports had surfaced out of France that Donnarumma was attracting interest from clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, due to his contract at PSG expiring next summer.

Chelsea put three past PSG and Donnarumma in the 2025 Club World Cup. | IMAGO / Sportimage

However, as reported by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea's interest has been played down and it's stated the Blues are not currently among the clubs interested in signing the 26-year-old.

Two players Chelsea are pursuing deals for are Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons, both of whom are keen on moving to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are readying their first formal offer for Simons as negotiations continue. However, a move for the 22-year-old has not ruled out further additions, Matt Law also reports.

Chelsea's admiration for Garnacho has continued into this summer's transfer window. | IMAGO / PPAUK

The Club World Cup winners retain interest in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, who is expected to depart Old Trafford, and a swoop for Simons will not reportedly close the deal on a potential deal for the Argentine. Chelsea have also shown interest in Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.

Chelsea's squad for next season is starting to take shape with departures starting to be finalised, including Joao Felix's permanent exit to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

It's likely any move for Garnacho would hinge on the Blues making several more sales in attack, including Christopher Nkunku, with Nicolas Jackson also attracting interest from the Premier League.

