Jorrel Hato to Chelsea: Key details emerge as contract length & transfer fee confirmed

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Jorrel Hato after an agreement was provisionally reached with Ajax.

The 19-year-old has been targeted by Chelsea to bolster head coach Enzo Maresca's defence for the upcoming season.

Following extensive talks between the clubs, Chelsea started to make progress and are now close to finalising the switch for the Dutchman, who expressed his desire to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were attracted to Hato's versatility of being able to play at both centre-back and left-back. offering a back-up to Spanish international Marc Cucurella.

Hato will become the latest addition for the Conference League and Club World Cup winners following the arrivals of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Dario Essugo and Willian Estevao.

Chelsea are also hoping to complete the signing of fellow Dutchman Xavi Simons, with discussions over a transfer fee still ongoing with RB Leipzig.

Should Hato's transfer be completed before August 4, it would see the teenager join up with the rest of the squad when they return to Chelsea's Cobham training base following their holidays.

With a transfer close to being finalised, all the details of Hato's imminent switch to Chelsea have been revealed.

How much are Chelsea paying Ajax for Jorrel Hato?

As reported by David Ornstein, a fee in excess of €40m has been agreed between the two clubs.

This is subject to supervisory board approval, and Hato will only travel for a medical once the approval has been given.

Will Ajax retain a sell-on clause for Jorrel Hato?

A sell-on clause has been included in the agreement for Hato.

How long will Jorrel Hato's contract be at Chelsea?

The Dutchman will sign a seven-year contract until June 2032.

