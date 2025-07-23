Liverpool Announce Hugo Ekitike Signing, Pre-Season Status Confirmed
Liverpool announced the signing of French striker Hugo Ekitiké on Wednesday after the player completed a medical and agreed to personal terms.
The deal reportedly stretches to over €90 million (£78 million, $104.6 million) as the player reportedly signs a six-year deal with the reigning Premier League champions. Since the aforementioned formalities were done, Ekitiké will join his new teammates later this week in Hong Kong where Liverpool are on a pre-season tour.
His squad number will be confirmed later this summer, per the club.
Ekitiké joins from Eintracht Frankfurt after spending a season-and-a-half in the Bundesliga. Ekitiké previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, but the French U21 international rose to prominence in Germany, scoring 26 goals in 64 appearances. He received a more notable role following the departure of Omar Marmoush last January as clubs around Europe took notice.
Ekitiké joins Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer as new Liverpool players. Arne Slot’s squad overhaul has resulted in big investments from the club after winning the Premier League in his debut season.
Ekitiké’s arrival represents another future investment as well given he’s just 23 years old. It remains to be seen if Ekitiké will be tasked as an immediate starter given the uncertain future surrounding multiple players like Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez. While the former started both on the wing and up top under Slot, Núñez is primarily a striker. Both players have been linked with moves away this summer.
Regardless, Liverpool add another highly sought-after player in Europe as Slot moves to improve the overall squad. Frimpong serves as a natural replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mamardashvili could serve as a long-term answer to Alisson and Kerkez is expected to be the same at left back.
While Ekitiké and Wirtz should contribute this season in the Reds’ league title defense and with aims of a deeper Champions League run, both players’ age profiles represent future-proofing one of the world’s top teams.