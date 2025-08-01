Why Man United's Benjamin Sesko pursuit puts pressure on Chelsea over Xavi Simons move

Chelsea will be looking to swiftly wrap up a deal for RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons in time for the beginning of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has two weeks to prepare once Chelsea report back on Monday to their Cobham training base for the opener against Crystal Palace on August 17.

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership and recruitment team have moved quickly this summer to bolster the squad, with Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro being added to the squad, as well as the pre-agreed arrivals of Dario Essugo and Estevao Willian.

But Chelsea are still eyeing further attackers. Talks are ongoing with Leipzig over Simons, who is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, while interest remains in Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and a bid is expected to be submitted.

Simons in action for Leipzig in pre-season against Toulouse. | IMAGO / Picture Point LE

There is optimism a deal for Simons, 22, will be struck, however the Bundesliga are hoping to maximise his value should he depart having completed a permanent deal for the Dutch international back in January for €50m plus add-ons from Paris Saint-Germain.

Simons may not be the only high-profile departure from RB Leipzig this summer. Benjamin Sesko is also attracting significant Premier League interest, with both Man United and Newcastle linked to the striker.

As revealed by The Athletic, Man United are prioritising a move for Sesko this summer and informal contact has been made.

If Sesko is to be sold, Leipzig are reportedly demanding a fee of €75m plus add-ons, as well as a sell-on fee included in the deal.

A sale could directly affect Chelsea's hopes of negotiating a favourable deal for Simons. If Leipzig secure a substantial fee for Sesko, they may feel less pressure to compromise on any subsequent departures.

Chelsea have recently agreed a deal for another Dutchman, Jorrel Hato, who has been given permission to undergo a medical. | IMAGO / Pro Shots

Whoever moves first and completes a deal for either Sesko or Simons will leave Leipzig in a stronger position to hold firm on the second sale, ensuring they receive their full asking price if an offer is accepted.

That dynamic puts pressure on Chelsea to finalise negotiations for Simons before Man United can close in on Sesko. Should United move first, Leipzig would be under less pressure, making it harder for Chelsea to negotiate a fee closer to their own valuation. The longer it drags on, the more complicated the deal could become - something Chelsea will be keen to avoid.

