Chelsea advance pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho as Man United learn expected transfer plan

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho.

It's been a busy summer so far for Chelsea following their Club World Cup triumph in the United States.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has already seen Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Dario Essugo and Willian Estevao all join the club, while defender Jorrel Hato, 19, is set to undergo a medical after a fee in excess of €40m was agreed with Ajax.

Chelsea are also in talks with RB Leipzig to sign Xavi Simons, 22, this summer to bolster their attack following the departure of Joao Felix to Al-Nassr. Simons is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, however a fee has yet to be agreed between the clubs.

Simons has continued to train with RB Leipzig whilst transfer negotiations continue. | IMAGO / HMB-Media

Despite Chelsea's pursuit of Simons, the Blues remain interested in Garnacho, who they considered bidding for back in January.

The 21-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford this summer and has not travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Man United are holding firm on their valuation of the Argentine, with Ruben Amorim's side wanting at least £40m for the forward.

As reported by The Independent, Chelsea are suggested to not want to pay more than £30m should Garnacho make the switch down south this summer.

Chelsea have now advanced their interest in Garnacho, as revealed by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, who reports background checks have been made over his character, which have not raised any concerns for the Blues.

Garnacho would prefer to remain in the Premier League. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

A move to Chelsea would be Garnacho's favoured option this summer and it's reported Maresca's side are expected to make an offer before the end of the summer transfer window.

However, Matt Law adds Chelsea could be forced to wait until Man United complete their search for a new striker amid interest in RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson was of interest, however United cooled their interest due to the cost of a deal. Jackson is reportedly valued at £80m.

Several departures also need to be finalised by the Blues in attack. Marc Guiu is set to join Sunderland on loan, while Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku will both be allowed to leave permanently this summer.

READ MORE: Nicolas Jackson breaks silence on Chelsea future amid transfer speculation

READ MORE: Enzo Maresca discovers Chelsea fate as owners set objectives for 2025/26 season