Xavi Simons makes major RB Leipzig training decision as Chelsea transfer enters 'advanced stages'

Chelsea have been handed a major boost after Xavi Simons’ latest decision amid ongoing negotiations over his RB Leipzig exit.

The 22-year-old is the subject of interest from Chelsea, who are looking to bolster head coach Enzo Maresca’s attack this summer.

Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian have all strengthened the forward line, but Simons is being eyed as another addition.

Simons is keen on a move and has had to remain patient while talks continue between the clubs. He has remained part of the Leipzig squad as pre-season preparations continue.

Simons could join fellow Dutchman Jorrel Hato, who is finalising his summer move to Chelsea. | IMAGO / Orange Pictures

Chelsea are looking to make as much progress as possible before the first-team report back to their Cobham training base on Monday for their mini pre-season, which sees them face Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan next weekend.

Simons has now made a major decision with the intention to try to advance his move to Chelsea this summer.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch international was not part of Leipzig’s training on Friday, and he is not expected to train on Saturday either.

A decision which is more than likely related to trying to force a move to Chelsea. He has also removed RB Leipzig out of his Instagram bio.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Although no formal offer has been made, negotiations between the clubs are at an advanced stage and there is optimism a deal will be reached.

Chelsea have also shown interest in Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, and a bid is expected to be made this summer. However, the interest in the 21-year-old is not related to the outcome of the Simons pursuit.

