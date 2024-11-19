Trent Alexander-Arnold Told To Snub Real Madrid And Extend Liverpool Contract Amid Transfer Speculation
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been urged to turn down a move to Real Madrid next summer and extend his Liverpool contract which expires at the end of the current season by Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit.
Petit believes that the 26-year-old "can become one of the best players in Liverpool history" if he continues to represent the Reds in the coming seasons following his upward trajectory since making his debut for his childhood club in the 2-1 League Cup win over Tottenham back in 2016.
Alexander-Arnold is less than two months away from being able to speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement, with Real Madrid heavily linked. The defending La Liga champions have identified the England right-back as the perfect replacement for the injured Dani Carvajal.
Petit, who won the Premier League and FA Cup with Arsenal has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold to pen a new deal in the coming weeks with Arne Slot's side who are leading the league and Champions League standings.
"You know what, I’m not sure about Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid," Petit told Instant Casino. "He has the opportunity to stay at a huge club like Liverpool and he can become one of the best players in Liverpool history of a legendary and special club like Liverpool. That has to be something that is very interesting to him, especially as a local boy and a fan of the club.
"If he goes to Madrid, he's going to play every single season hoping to win the Champions League, but I think it's the same for Liverpool. Liverpool, every time they are involved in the Champions League, they want to win, but they don't have the same recent history as Madrid in the competition. Madrid is the reference in the Champions League, but Liverpool is a huge club."
Petit continued: "[Jurgen] Klopp put the club on a stage, and they should be on that stage forever. They are a club that should always be competing for the biggest prizes in football. The work of [Arne] Slot, that's been amazing since he’s come in.
"You should ask me this question next May, because we'll know more about the future of Van Dijk and Mo Salah and Liverpool may have won something by then too."