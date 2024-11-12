Real Madrid ‘Knows’ That Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Not Renew Liverpool Contract
Trent Alexander-Arnold is still yet to give any indication surrounding his future, whether that be at Anfield or the Bernabeu.
Currently, all signs are pointing towards him moving to Real Madrid next summer, however, reports in England are continuing to say that Arne Slot's side are not worried, yet.
Fortunately, Liverpool have the highly-rated Conor Bradley to fall back on, despite that, it would be a massive shame if Trent was to move as it would definetely have an impact on how he is remembered by the Anfield faithful.
Michael Owen and Steve McManaman were never truly forgiven for joining the European Champions at the height of their careers and in turn their legacy at Liverpool was affected.
There is still plenty of time for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to come to an agreement regarding the 26-year-old's contract, however, every day that passes puts a potential deal in further doubt.
Now, according to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Real Madrid knows that he is not going to renew his contract with Liverpool and is willing to offer him a four-year contract with a salary in the second tier of the squad.
The report also reinforces that the Liverpool fullback is their number one target to replace the injured Dani Carvajal and are hopeful that he will settle quickly with the help of England teammate Jude Bellingham.
Spanish media seems very confident that this deal is going to happen, something that isn't reciprocated by the English media.
Despite this, it isn't something to be too worried about. Florentino Perez is known for feeding stories to the press and FSG are the opposite, very rarely letting the media know what is happening at the club.
Time will tell what happens surrounding Trent but as long as he continues to give 100% whilst wearing the Reds of Liverpool then most fans will not complain.