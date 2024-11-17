Liverpool 'Confident' Of Agreeing Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Extension, Mohamed Salah's 'Trickier' To Resolve
According to a report, Liverpool are confident of tying down Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new contract, but doubts remain over Mohamed Salah's future at the club.
Reds fans are embracing themselves for a nervous few weeks ahead with skipper Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah all with unclear futures and free to leave next summer.
Whilst it's being reported that Dutchman Van Dijk could be about to put pen to paper on a new deal, the negotiations for the other two appear to be more complex.
Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, where he would team up with Jude Bellingham, although there have been claims that the Anfield hierarchy have made an offer to make him the highest-paid England player in the Premier League.
La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Paisley Gates) are suggesting today that the Merseyside club are 'confident' of agreeing on a new deal with the 26-year-old, fending off the interest of Los Blancos.
Whilst that appears to be good news for supporters, they also write that extending Salah's contract is not as straightforward, describing it as 'a little bit trickier' with the Egyptian 'still having doubts about his future'.
All three players will be free to talk to overseas clubs about transfers next summer from the start of January, so there is not much time left for Liverpool to make decisive steps to secure the futures of three of their biggest players.