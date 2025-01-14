4 Players Real Madrid Signed From Liverpool: Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Be Next?
Will Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid? That's the question on everybody's lips at the moment after ongoing reports linking the 26-year-old with a move to Spain.
Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool deal expires at the end of the season, so he can now enter contract negotiations with Real Madrid. If the talks are successful, his pre-contract agreement will become effective on July 1. It's been suggested that those talks have happened and a deal is close.
However, when the winter transfer window opened earlier this month, Real Madrid reportedly made an unsuccessful bid for Alexander-Arnold. It's currently unclear if Los Blancos plans to make another attempt before the end of the window.
If the England international secures a deal with Los Blancos, he will join several Liverpool players who have previously transferred to Real Madrid. That being said, let's take a look at the four players whose footsteps Alexander-Arnold could be following.
Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid signed Xabi Alonso in the summer of 2009 for $36.5 million. The Spaniard had been outstanding during his tenure with Liverpool, so it was no surprise when Los Blancos came calling for his signature.
It's said that Alonso had fallen out with then-Liverpool head coach Rafa Benitez, which allowed Real Madrid to pounce.
During his run with Real Madrid, Alonso made 236 appearances and won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, the Copa del Rey twice, and the Spanish Super Cup.
Steve McManaman
After making 364 appearances for Liverpool, Steve McManaman was snapped up by Real Madrid in the summer of 1999. The winger played alongside club legends like Roberto Carlos and Raul during his first season.
Overall, McManaman made 158 appearances across his four seasons with Los Blancos. He also won the Champions League twice, La Liga twice, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup.
He is fondly remembered by Real Madrid fans for scoring a stunning volley in the 3-0 victory against Valencia in the 2000 Champions League final.
Alvaro Arbeloa
Alvaro Arbeloa, who was previously contracted to Real Madrid until 2006, returned to the Santiago Bernabeu from Liverpool in July 2009 for $6 million.
The full-back had a difficult ending to his time at Anfield, with an on-field bust-up occurring between him and Reds legend Jamie Carragher.
Arbeloa ended up making 233 appearances during his seven season with the Los Blancos. He also won several trophies, including the Champions League twice and La Liga.
Michael Owen
After several seasons of impressive goalscoring for Liverpool, Michael Owen was signed by Real Madrid for $9.7 million in August 2004.
Although he played alongside the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo, things never really took off for the former England striker at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he left after one season.
Nevertheless, across his 45 appearances for the club, many of which were off the substitutes bench, Owen netted 16 goals.
Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Be The Next Liverpool Player To Sign For Real Madrid?
It remains to be seen, but Alexander-Arnold ticks all the boxes for Los Blancos, possessing all the attributes and experience to help the club in their quest for more trophies.
Additionally, he would be the perfect candidate to replace right-backs Lucas Vazquez and the injured Dani Carvajal, who are both now 33 years old.
MORE: Two Things Could Stand In The Way Of Real Madrid Signing Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
When considering the success players like Xabi Alonso and Steve McManaman achieved in Spain after swapping Anfield for the Santiago Bernabeu, Alexander-Arnold has the potential to replicate those achievements and make a significant impact at Real Madrid.
For now, speculation about Alexander-Arnold will continue until an official announcement about his future is made.
