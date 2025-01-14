Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr's Move To The Saudi Pro League Is Inevitable, Claims CEO
Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. is one of the best players in the world, playing for the best soccer team in the world, Real Madrid. However, that hasn't stopped rumors that he is of interest to Saudi Pro League clubs.
Los Blancos rejected a considerable amount of money from Al-Ahli last summer, but that hasn't deterred them or other clubs from the league.
The Saudi Pro League CEO, Omar Mugharbel, spoke to Marca, and he believes that the signing will happen sooner rather than later.
"Vinicius? We don't have dreams, it's a matter of time and negotiation."- Omar Mugharbel, CEO of the Saudi League
Real Madrid expects more bids in the future, but anything under his buyout clause, which stands at $1,026 billion, will not be entertained.
Vinicius Jr. Could Be The Richest Soccer Player In The World
Vinicius's net worth is ranked in the top 10 among soccer players, but he still has six players ahead of him. Signing for a Saudi Pro League team could make him the wealthiest soccer player in the world.
That could be tempting for the Brazilian, but at 24, he still has plenty of time for that to happen. Moving to Saudi limits his trajectory to being one of the best soccer players in the world. And the Ballon d'Or he craves likely wouldn't happen with such a move.
There will be more speculation in the upcoming summer transfer window, and we will see if Real Madrid values Vinicius more than all those digits on the check.
