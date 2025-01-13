Here’s What Florentino Perez Told Real Madrid Captain Luka Modric Following El Clasico Loss
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had a short and crisp message for Luka Modric following Los Blancos' Supercopa de Espana defeat against Barcelona on Sunday, January 12.
Carlo Ancelotti's side saw a brutal defeat in the final, their second heavy loss against Barca this season. They were beaten 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the season in a La Liga game.
Los Merengues are known for their spectacular performances in the finals. However, they couldn't come up with one in the most recent one. Florentino Perez and Luka Modric had a short conversation during the award presentation ceremony.
Perez told Modric:
Sometimes we have to lose a final, don’t we?- Florentino Perez
Real Madrid have already won two trophies this season, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. The game against Barcelona presented them the chance to win the third silverware of the campaign, which wasn't meant to be.
Modric also reflected to losing the final against Barcelona, saying after the game (via Real Madrid):
It's a hard one to take. We have to stick together, be a team and react the same as we did after losing to them in LaLiga. We showed a reaction and I hope we will react to this tough defeat, because we didn't think we would lose like this. It's good that the cup game is coming up soon and we won't have much time for regrets. If we have to choose a final to lose, we prefer to lose this one.- Luka Modric
