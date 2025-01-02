Two Things Could Stand In The Way Of Real Madrid Signing Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
It's been a hectic few days regarding rumors surrounding Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and a move away to Real Madrid. It looks like a tug of war between both clubs, with each confident that they are winning the race.
Los Blancos are confident they can sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the summer if they can't finalize a deal in January. However, football correspondent and commentator Ben Jacobs spoke to TalkSport about two reasons the Liverpool right-back would not move to Spain.
"Interestingly, the other thing I’ve heard is that, although Trent is not open to a mid-season move, what he does want from Liverpool, if he is to extend, is a three-year contract minimum and, in the long-run, to be captain of the football club."- Ben Jacobs on Talksport
Alexander-Arnold has spoken about being a future captain of Liverpool, which would be an outstanding achievement. Would the club make such a promise with Virgil van Dijk as captain, and is it unknown how many more seasons he will be at the club?
A three-year contract minimum doesn't tie him down long-term, meaning he can still potentially sign with Real Madrid for a smaller transfer fee in two years. It would also mean Liverpool would not lose out on a fee, making his boyhood club and fans happier.
Agreeing on both demands could lead to Trent signing a new contract, but the captain's armband is likely the primary factor in his decision to stay if that is the path he takes.
Is The Ballon d'Or A Greater Goal Than Liverpool Captain?
Aside from a new challenge, Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to move to Real Madrid to help with one of his biggest goals. The English international wants a Ballon d'Or, and Real Madrid may be the best place to achieve it.
After the season, the big decision for him is what path is a more significant achievement in his eyes. Club captain of his boyhood club? Or the first full-back to win the Ballon d'Or?
The Latest Real Madrid News
Jamie Carragher Claims Trent Alexander-Arnold Tried to ‘Cover’ Himself With Real Madrid’s January Bid
Vinicius Jr Will Reportedly Enter Real Madrid Contract Renewal Talks This Summer
Jose Mourinho Mentions The One Major Regret From His Time At Real Madrid