Real Madrid Transfer News: Savinho, Rodrigo Mendoza, Vitor Reis & More - January 14, 2025
Real Madrid, linked with Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, may also make a surprising move for a second City player deemed 'untouchable.'
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid are eyeing a shock move for Manchester City winger Savinho, a player the club describes as untouchable. The Brazilian has been a revelation this season since returning from his loan spell at Girona last season. It would take a big bid for the Premier League champions to entertain negotiations. - CaughtOffside
AC Milan is the latest club to be linked with a move for Arda Guler, and head coach Sergio Conceicao is said to be a big fan. However, Real Madrid has a strong stance on Guler not leaving the club permanently or on loan. - NTVSpor
Los Blancos has opened talks regarding 19-year-old midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza. The talented and versatile midfielder plays for Elche CF in the Segunda Division. Mendoza may be signed in January and loaned back to Elche, which sits second in the table. - Relevo
Real Madrid decided to pull out of the race for Manchester City-bound defender Vitor Reis. Los Blancos had serious doubts about the 18-year-old Palmeiras player's ability to defend in wide areas. He now seems to have an agreement in place with Manchester City. - The Athletic
The Latest Real Madrid News
