Atlanta United Players Troll Inter Miami's Lionel Messi In MLS Playoff Win With Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration
Atlanta United players hit Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration after knocking Lionel Messi's Inter Miami out of the MLS.
Atlanta beat the Miami 3-2 on Sunday, November 10. While Messi scored a header in the 65th minute of the match, Inter Miami were knocked out of the MLS. To make matters worse for the Argentine, the Atlanta United players performed a Ronaldo celebration.
After Jamal Thiare scored his second goal of the match in quick succession for Atlanta in the 21st minute, their players performed the 'sleep' celebration that Ronaldo made popular at Manchester United.
Considering the eternal rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it added an extra pinch of salt to the Argentine's, and also Inter Miami's, wounds.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the twilight of their respective careers. However, they still remain two of the most popular footballers on the planet. They shared nine seasons as direct rivals in Spanish football, with Ronaldo being Real Madrid's talisman and Messi representing Barcelona. That was arguably the golden age of Spanish football as the two legends continuously pushed each other, resulting in elevated performances from both men.
While the two legends share tremendous mutual respect, their fans barely spare an opportunity to debate on the topic. The recent move by Atlanta players are set to add fuel to fire on social media.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's form this season
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi once dominated European football. However, neither of them are currently in Europe as Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and Messi at Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. The Argentine has scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 25 appearances this season.
Ronaldo, on the other hand, has had a relatively slower start to his 2024-25 season. The 39-year-old has managed ten goals and three assists in 15 appearances for Al-Nassr.
