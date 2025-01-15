Celta Vigo Boss Sends Warning To Real Madrid Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Showdown
Real Madrid are set to take on Celta Vigo in a Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash on Thursday, January 16.
Los Blancos enter the game on the back of a devastating 5-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final. They are looking to bounce back in a strong manner,.
Celta Vigo, though, are ready to spoil the party and inflict further more misery on the reigning Spanish and European champions.
Celta manager Claudio Giraldez sounded confident ahead of the game. However, he reckons that every team enters the pitch with a fifty percent chance to win a game. Speaking to the media ahead of the Copa del Rey game, Giraldez said (H/T MARCA):
It is difficult to play against Madrid in any scenario and even more so on their pitch, but, like all teams, they have weaknesses and we have to take advantage of them. We know how to beat them and that we can do it, we are going to try. We know that we have to be perfect to be able to eliminate the European and League champions. We have a fifty percent chance of going through, as in any game. The result against Barcelona makes them more dangerous.- Claudio Giraldez
Real Madrid beat Deportivo Minera in their Copa del Rey Round of 32 match by a scoreline of 5-0. However, their defeat against Barcelona was a massive setback for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
The result against Barca started rumors of the pressure potentially piling up on Ancelotti's position. Yet another defeat against Celta could see the situation worsen for the Italian manager. However, with a win, Real Madrid could secure a last eight spot.
