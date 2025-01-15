Ex-Footballer Dwight Yorke Wants Former Club Manchester United To Shell Out Huge Sum For Real Madrid Star
Manchester United is in need of several new signings to make new head coach Ruben Amorim's team a contender for the big trophies again
Former Red Devils striker Dwight Yorke believes Amorim should target one of the best players in the world at the moment, Real Madrid midfielderJude Bellingham.
Speaking to CoinCasino.com (H/T Goal), Yorke believes Manchester United would need a huge bid to tempt Los Blancos to part with the Englishman.
"Man United would need $154 million to have a chance of signing Jude Bellingham. Look at Man United's history; the club would bring in a high-profile signing every two to three years. Bellingham would be the perfect player to sign, but I'm sure he'll want to stay a few more years at Real Madrid and turn things around for them this season."- Dwight Yorke
The amount Manchester United would need to pay looks under what Dwight Yorke predicts. Los Blancos do not need to sell their best players, so it would need to be an offer that the Red Devils can not afford to make to tempt them.
Yorke Believes Bellingham Will Always Play Third Fiddle At Real Madrid
Dwight Yorke also commented on where he believes Jude Bellingham is in the Real Madrid pecking order. The former player thinks he will always play the third fiddle while Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe are at the club.
"Bellingham will never be the main guy at the club now, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe are higher than him in the pecking order. I think Bellingham is ranked the third-most important player at Real Madrid. He'll know that too; he'll be sat in the dressing room with them, and he knows where he is in that hierarchy at the club."- Dwight Yorke
Most Real Madrid fans will disagree with what Dwight Yorke is saying. Bellingham has proven his importance to the club since his arrival and outperformed both players this season.
