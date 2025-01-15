Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Official Squad Announced For Copa Del Rey With Eduardo Camavinga Back Training
Real Madrid will play Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey round of 16 at the Bernabeu on Thursday. The Madrid team is still reeling from its Spanish Super Cup final defeat to rivals Barcelona.
Eduardo Camavinga did not train on Tuesday due to the flu but was named in the squad after returning to training on Wednesday. Carlo Ancelotti will see if he recovers fully to be in contention to start.
There is no Thibaut Courtois in the squad; as Ancelotti said, Andriy Lunin will start the goal against Celta Vigo.
MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo In Copa Del Rey
REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran González and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders : Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Asencio and Lorenzo.
Midfielders : Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards : Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
Changes Expected From Carlo Ancelotti With Raul Asencio Set To Start
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is set to make several changes, looking to avoid defeats in two tournaments in four days.
Reports suggest that young center-back Raul Asencio will return to the starting lineup, with Aurelien Tchouameni likely the player to drop to the bench.
Fans have asked for Asencio to start for several weeks, with the Barcelona defeat intensifying those wanting the change. The 21-year-old had a good run in the side when injuries hit, but Ancelotti is also trying to protect him, as he is inexperienced at the top level.
