Arda Guler has Surprising Reaction When Told He Was the Man of the Match vs Juventus

Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 in Matchday 3 of the Champions League, making it three wins from three. Despite only one goal, it was a game full of chances.

The two teams combined for 41 shots, with 14 of those on target. Los Blancos dominated in that category with ten shots on target. Juventus did manage some good chances, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois making some excellent saves to help secure the three points.

However, the Belgian stopper did not receive the Man of the Match after the game. In fact, it was presented to Arda Guler, much to the young Turkish international's surprise. In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Guler is surprised when told he was the MOTM. Fans on other social media sites also shared it.

Arda’s reaction when they told him he was the Man of the Match!!! 😂😂❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/y3uoO3X0eY — Arda Güler (fan) (@iHQGuler) October 22, 2025

The 20-year-old didn't have his best game, but he also didn't have a bad game. He created several chances and was instrumental in moments. However, Courtois, Jude Bellingham, and Eder Militao could have been more fitting options, something I im sure Guler would not have begrudged. When asked about his surprise by Real Madrid TV, he gave a humble answer.

“It caught me by surprise because I don't play for this, I play to win. I didn't realise I was Player of the Match." Arda Guler

Arda Guler Happy Under Head Coach Xabi Alonso

After a difficult start to his first two seasons under Carlo Ancelotti, Arda Guler is blossoming into the talent many expected when he signed back in 2023. Instead of playing more forward, Alonso has pushed him into a midfielder role, as a playmaker behind the forwards.

Guler thanked the Soanish head coach, who has shown faith in him by starting him this season. The Turk is rewarding the coach with memorable performances, even as the coach continues to learn the role.

“I feel an important part of the team thanks to Xabi Alonso, who's shown real faith in me. I try and give my very best. He asks me to control the tempo and to be creative, I played well today." Arda Guler

Guler will be hoping for a start against Barcelona in the El Clasico, something that would not have looked possible last season. It shows Alonso's belief in Guler and that age and inexperience are not issues.

