Arsenal Defender Gabriel’s Wife Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash
Arsenal are set to play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, and the first leg at the Emirates will take place on April 8. It's a blockbuster showdown between two European giants.
The Gunners, though, have some injury crisis at the moment as one of their main defenders, Gabriel Magalhaes, suffered an injury. He limped off with a hamstring issue during the recent Premier League showdown against Fulham on April 1.
His wife Gabrielle Figueiredo recently appeared at the screening of Amazon Prime's Married To The Game season two. Gabriel wasn't present at the event and his partner claimed that the injury was the reason behind the centre-back's absence. She told Daily Mail:
It's difficult. I think the perfect example is now, because he got injured yesterday. So that is why he's not here with me today. He would love to be here. I would love to be here with him.- Gabrielle Figueiredo
Gabrielle further added:
Yesterday we got the news he got injured, and now he is with the doctor having scans. So this is the real life, and we never expected anything like this.- Gabrielle Figueiredo
Gabriel has been a key player for Arsenal once again this season, making 42 appearances across competitions. He has helped the Gunners keep 14 clean sheets. In addition to Gabriel, Jurrien Timber also suffered a fitness issue.
Mikel Arteta told the media that he's unsure about the extent of the injuries to both defenders. Missing two key defenders could be a big blow to Arsenal against a mighty Real Madrid attack.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Fabrizio Romano Says Real Madrid Want to Keep Control of Nico Paz
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: When Is The El Clasico Copa del Rey Final?
Jude Bellingham Offers Sporting Gesture After Real Madrid Beat Real Sociedad (Video)
Endrick Becomes First Real Madrid Player To Reach Milestone Since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013