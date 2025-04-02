Real Madrid vs Barcelona: When Is The El Clasico Copa del Rey Final?
Real Madrid will play Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.
Los Blancos defeated Real Sociedad in the semi-finals. After winning the first leg away 1-0, they drew 4-4 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, but proceeded with a 5-4 aggregate win.
As for Barcelona, they defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the second leg after the first leg ended 4-4. Now the two Spanish giants are set to go head-to-head in an El Clasico final on April 26.
Real Madrid have won the Copa del Rey 20 times in their history, while Barcelona are the most successful club in the competition with 31 triumphs. The two teams have faced each other twice so far this season. Barcelona won 4-0 in La Liga and 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana.
Their previous showdown in the Copa del Rey was in the 2022-23 semi-finals where Real Madrid won 4-1 on aggregate. The two teams last met in the final in 2013-14 with Real Madrid winning 2-1 courtesy of Gareth Bale's famous solo goal as the winner.
Real Madrid conceded four goals in their semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad. Carlo Ancelotti thinks getting the job done means the objective was achieved. He told the media after the match (via Real Madrid):
We achieved our objective. We're in the final again and we'll keep going because we don't have time to think too much. Ultimately, we have fulfilled our objective.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are tangled in a close La Liga title race, and the two now facing off in the Copa del Rey final will only raise the stakes between the two clubs.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Rafael Nadal Lets Out Emotions After Antonio Rudiger's Extra-Time Goal For Real Madrid (Video)
Fabrizio Romano Says Real Madrid Want to Keep Control of Nico Paz
Jude Bellingham Offers Sporting Gesture After Real Madrid Beat Real Sociedad (Video)
Endrick Becomes First Real Madrid Player To Reach Milestone Since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013