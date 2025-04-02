Fabrizio Romano Says Real Madrid Want to Keep Control of Nico Paz
Nico Paz has been impressing during his spell at Serie A club Como. The youngster is a product of Real Madrid's academy and made eight appearances for the senior team, scoring once, before leaving.
Paz has scored six times and provided six assists in 27 appearances for Como since his move to the club last summer. He has a contract until the end of the 2027-28 season with the Serie A giants.
Paz joined Como for around $7 million this summer. Los Blancos have a buy-back clause that'd see them get the player back for $8.5 million, $9.5 million, and $11 million in the next three seasons. This helps Los Merengues to pay much less than if any other club wanted to buy Paz.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid want to stay in control of Paz's situation as they're impressed with how he's thriving in the Serie A.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said:
Como are really pushing with Real Madrid to keep the player at the club for one more season. Now, it's on Real Madrid, but my understanding is that Real Madrid don't want to lose control of Paz because they really like what they see from Nico. They have three different buy-back clauses for Paz, €8m, €9m and €10m for the next three years.- Fabrizio Romano
He added:
Imagine how cheap it would be for Real Madrid to bring the player back after they got €6.5m from Como for the 50% of the player one year ago. So Real Madrid don't want to lose control of the player. Now the strategy must be whether they want to accept for Paz to stay at Como for one more season, or maybe recall the player immediately and find a different loan solution.- Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano added that Real Madrid really consider Paz special. Carlo Ancelotti is also an avid follower of the Italian league and has been closely monitoring Paz's development in the Serie A. The player is already a part of Argentina's national team, and Los Blancos could look to do a strategic agreement with Como.
