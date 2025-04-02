Endrick Becomes First Real Madrid Player To Reach Milestone Since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti made a handful of changes to his starting lineup for yesterday's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad.
One of those changes was 18-year-old forward Endrick, who started instead of Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian scored the opening goal for Los Blancos, leveling the second leg at 1-1.
MORE: Real Madrid's Endrick Highlights Importance of Goal Against Real Sociedad
The goal was an unbelievable finish from Endrick, who ran onto a through ball from Brazilian counterpart Vinicius Jr. The teenager lifted the ball over the goalkeeper with a chip, his second touch after the pass from the halfway line.
That was Endrick's fifth goal of this season's competition, the first time a Los Blancos player has reached that milestone since Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2013 competition.
Ronaldo scored seven goals that season, with Real Madrid losing the final 2-1 to rivals Atletico. The Portuguese forward scored the opening goal of the contest.
Endrick has taken his chances during his starts in the Copa del Rey this season when starts have been few and far between. It would be some achievement if the teenager could grab two goals in the final to level club legend Ronaldo's tally in 2013.
