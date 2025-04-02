Jude Bellingham Offers Sporting Gesture After Real Madrid Beat Real Sociedad (Video)
Jude Bellingham was involved in a crazy 4-4 draw yesterday in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad. With the first leg resulting in a 1-0 away win for Real Madrid, nobody would have predicted the second leg result.
The game swung back and forth, with late goals from Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni looked to have booked Los Blancos' spot in the final. However, a stoppage-time goal from Mikel Oyarzabal took the game to extra-time.
Center-back Antonio Rudiger popped up with a header in the 115th minute to seal a Copa del Rey final spot. It was a game that no team deserved to lose, but there always needs to be one.
Bellingham, who got Real Madrid's second goal and had another fantastic game, was captured celebrating with players and staff on the touchline. However, he noticed Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro on the floor in despair.
The 21-year-old was seen jogging over to Remiro and embracing the Spaniard. It was a sign of gamesmanship from Bellingham, knowing Los Blancos' opponents were unfortunate to come out as the defeated team.
Carlo Ancelotti's side faces the winner of Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid, who play their second leg on April 2. The first leg finished 4-4, with the reverse game being played at the Metropolitano Stadium.
