Arsenal Star Says They Don’t Fear Any Team Ahead of Real Madrid Champions League Clash
Arsenal and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League showdown in the quarter-finals. The first leg takes place at the Emirates on April 8.
The Gunners beat PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate in the last 16 while Los Blancos got past city rivals Atletico Madrid via penalties. Real Madrid always seem to find an extra wind in the Champions League and have won the competition a record 15 times so far.
The Gunners defeated Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on April 1. Speaking after the game, left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly told the media:
Obviously Real Madrid are a great team and they have the most victories in the Champions League. We respect them, but we don't fear any team. We have just got to stay together and if we control everything we can control, I am sure we will be fine.- Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal will be without key defender Gabriel Magalhaes as the Brazilian centre-back has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. However, Arsenal received a massive boost with Bukayo Saka's return during the Fulham game. Speaking about Saka, Mikel Arteta said after the Fulham match:
Bukayo Saka is ready. All the precautionary things are done. Now we have to put him on the pitch at the right time. He's pushing because he really wants this. We've respected the deadline and done everything that was necessary. He's ready.- Mikel Arteta
Arsenal and Real Madrid have faced each other only once in the history of the competition, back in 2005-06. The Gunners won 1-0 on aggregate with the goal coming at the Santiago Bernabeu courtesy of Thierry Henry.
