Arsenal Rules Key Player Out Of Champions League Clash With Real Madrid
Real Madrid has had its fair share of defensive injuries over the past two seasons, but now it is its opponents that will have to go without a key defender.
Arsenal will be hosting Real Madrid in the first leg of its Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, April 8, and the Premier League side has announced that key Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes will not be featuring anymore this season.
The North London side released a statement on Thursday, confirming that Gabriel needs surgery after picking up a hamstring injury during Tuesday's Premier League victory against Fulham.
Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained a hamstring injury which requires surgery. Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season. Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.- Statement from Arsenal
This injury means that French center-back William Saliba, who has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, will have even more responsibility during both legs of the Champions League tie.
It is likely that either Riccardo Calafiori or Ben White will start at center-back alongside Saliba, whilst Jakub Kiwior is also an option. There is no doubt that Arsenal is a stronger side with its two starting center-backs playing, with Mikel Arteta often reticent to rotate in those positions.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Jude Bellingham Offers Sporting Gesture After Real Madrid Beat Real Sociedad (Video)
Barcelona Star Ferran Torres Looking Forward to Copa del Rey Final Against Real Madrid
Real Madrid Fear One Player Could Be Suspended By UEFA After Atletico Celebrations
Endrick Becomes First Real Madrid Player To Reach Milestone Since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013