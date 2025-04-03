Barcelona Star Ferran Torres Looking Forward to Copa del Rey Final Against Real Madrid
Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals to set up a showdown against Real Madrid in the final of the competition. The first leg between the two teams ended in a 4-4 draw.
La Blaugrana won the second leg 1-0, with Ferran Torres scoring the solitary goal. Barca proceeded to the final with a 5-4 aggregate win.
It's an enticing clash in the final between the two Spanish giants. The game takes place on April 26 and Torres is looking forward to it. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, he said:
Winning here already feels amazing, so just imagine achieving qualification for a final. And if a final is already highly motivating, then imagine it against your biggest rival.- Ferran Torres
When asked whether Barcelona see themselves as the favorites to win the final, Torres said:
We do internally, yes, but that doesn’t mean we should relax. We have to keep believing and working with humility, and surely, things will come.- Ferran Torres
Barcelona have a phenomenal record against Real Madrid this season. They won 4-0 in La Liga and 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana final.
The two sides are also involved in a La Liga title race. Barca are leading the table with 66 points from 29 matches and Real Madrid are three points behind. The domestic championships have been dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid this season, with Atletico Madrid falling behind. Fans will certainly tune in for the intriguing Copa del Rey final later this month.
