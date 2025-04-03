Real Madrid Teenager Could Make First Senior Appearance Against Valencia Due To Injury Crisis
Real Madrid continue their quest for the La Liga title on Saturday as they face Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Barcelona playing later in the day, Los Blancos can go level on points with their rivals.
Carlo Ancelotti's side has been no stranger to injuries this season, which is one of the worst in their history. It feels like every position has suffered at some point, with the goalkeeper the latest to be hit.
Andriy Lunin has started the last two games for Real Madrid since the return from the international break. This was due to Thibaut Courtois picking up a muscle injury for Belgium while facing Lunin's national team, Ukraine.
It has now been revealed that Lunin picked up an injury during the Copa del Rey game against Real Sociedad. He suffered a tear in his soleus muscle in the second half of the game.
This means 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez is in line to make his first senior start for the club if the medical team decides not to give Lunin an injection that will help him play through the pain.
If Gonzalez gets the start, he will follow in the footsteps of center-back Raul Asencio, who got his first senior start this season. Asencio took advantage and has been a crucial player for the first team since.
Gonzalez, who has been part of most match-day squads this season, will hope he finally gets his chance. Then, the hope is that Lunin will be available against Arsenal on Tuesday if he doesn't feature against Valencia.
