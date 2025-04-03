Jude Bellingham Appears In Advert To Promote Latest Adidas Clothing Line With Vintage BMW
Jude Bellingham is one of the best soccer players in the world, and at just 21, that could be for many years to come. This means that the Real Madrid star is a hot property in terms of endorsement deals.
One of the big brands with the Englishman on board is Adidas, which has done for several years. In July 2024, Bellingham announced his personalized clothing collection with the athletic apparel and footwear brand. It was named the 'JB Line'.
This week, Adidas dropped a new advert, revealing the third installment of the collection, with Bellingham posing with a vintage BMW. With Adidas being a German company, it made sense that they chose the powerhouse car manufacturer from the same nation.
In the video, Bellingham is seen driving a vintage BMW 635cs and performing a stunning parking maneuver before throwing the keys to what appears to be a parking valet. The car can range in value from $27,000-$93,000 depending on the condition.
The clothing range is another retro look from his collection, channeling the 70s style of some of Adidas's past clothing styles. The trainer is the iconic Gazelle style, with the JB initials on the tongue.
The Real Madrid and England superstar also posted shots from the photo shoot with the caption 'leather seats & next-level fits.' The collection is available now at Adidas's online store.
