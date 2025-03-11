Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid on the road on Wednesday, March 12. The Champions League Round of 16 second leg is at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Los Blancos holding a 2-1 after the first leg lead.
Real Madrid look well-placed to reach the quarter-finals. However, Atletico are never an easy opponent.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Read on to know what he had to say (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the Atletico game
Ancelotti: We come into the game in good shape, we’re always motivated in this competition. It’ll be a tough game, we know that, but we have the confidence to keep going in what is a very special competition for us. It’s a game that lets us keep dreaming in the competition, as we have done in previous years. This year is more difficult but we’ve got that same faith and a desire to fight until the last match.
Q: On his side's record against Atletico
Ancelotti: I remember every game against Atlético and they’ve all been evenly-matched. We’ve won some, drawn some and lost some. Tomorrow will be more of the same and the tie will be decided by small details.
Q: On team effort
Ancelotti: I have more than 11 players who can feature in this match. The guys who don’t start but come off the bench will have a contribution to make. A well-made substitution can make the difference in this type of game.
Q: On having players on a booking
Ancelotti: If you run a lot, you might get the draw, but if you make the difference you’ll most likely win the game. The goal is to make it to the quarter-finals, whoever we name in the lineup. Practicing penalties is difficult but we’re not thinking about that right now. We’re considering how to approach the game in the right way.
Q: On Luka Modric
Ancelotti: It's pure coincidence. I don't look at the stats to pick tomorrow's starting XI. Modrić doesn't have to worry because I don't look at stuff like that.
Q: On Diego Simeone
Ancelotti: I think he's a top football manager. We both have very similar ideas about football. I have the utmost respect for him as a coach, he's fantastic and we have similar footballing ideas.
Q: On Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe
Ancelotti: I've not seen anything so I can't discuss it with the two players, they get on very well.
Q: On responsibility
Ancelotti: The ones responsible for a win are the players, and you already know who's at fault for a defeat. All coaches are very clear on that: the only person responsible is the coach. That's nothing new, we're well aware of it. I'm in a highly sought-after position, it's only fair given I'm in a job that I love, so that's the responsibility that comes with it.
Q: On the tactical approach
Ancelotti: What we have to do is make sure the players are focused on what we have to do with and without the ball. The motivation and the pressure will be sky high. We have to ensure the players focus on the tactical side of things because the rest is there already: the excitement, motivation and desire to give it everything.
Q: On Atletico
Ancelotti: I can't predict what will happen in the match, I prefer to focus on my team. We have to consider how to attack the low block, how to break through the press and launch a counter-attack. Atlético can play in many different ways: defensively, offensively, on the counter... And Real Madrid can do the same.
Q: On penalty takers
Ancelotti: You can see which players take a good penalty when we practice. When we make the list of penalty takers, we take what we see in training into account. If someone is more accurate, more confident, if they look at the goalkeeper... We don't consider the mental side of things when making the list, but it's hugely important. I've had players who were fantastic penalty takers who felt they weren't in the right frame of mind to take one in the shootout. If I'm selecting a lineup for the shootout, the mental side is more important than technique. If you're not quite right mentally, you're not up to the technical task of taking a penalty. I've won Champions League titles with defenders taking penalties: Serginho, Nesta... It's not a problem if a player raises his hand and says he can't take a penalty. You have to take the responsibility when you're in the right frame of mind to do so.
