Spain Debutant Dean Huijsen ‘Proud’ Yet ‘Humble’ About Real Madrid Links
AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while. The defender recently made his debut during the recent UEFA Nations League clash against the Netherlands.
La Roja managed a last-ditch equalizer through Mikel Merino in the 2-2 draw during the quarter-final first-leg clash. Nico Wlliams (9') and Merino (93') scored for Luis de la Fuente's side. Cody Gakpo (28') and Tijjani Reijnders (46') found the back of the net for the Oranjes.
MORE: Netherlands 2-2 Spain: Report And Full Match Highlights From La Furia Roja's Draw
Huijsen came on as a substitute during the game. The 19-year-old has now addressed the transfer links with the Madrid giants.
Speaking to the media after the match, Huijsen said about the Los Blancos links:
I'm not thinking about that right now. I'm thinking about ending the season well, and I hope I do. Then when the time comes, we'll see. It makes you proud that such a big team is interested in you. I'll keep working, and being humble.- Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid have recently gone through a defensive crisis. Players like David Alaba, Eder Militao, and others have suffered from long-term injuries. Young Raul Asencio has stepped up this season with the big names absent. Los Blancos are reportedly looking to bolster their backline, keeping the future in mind.
Huijsen, meanwhile, has been shining in the Premier League. He came through Juventus' academy and also played for Serie A side AS Roma. Huijsen has been in spectacular form for Bournemouth this season and has made 27 appearances for 'The Cherries'. He has bagged two goals as well.
