With 66 Not Allowed, What Shirt Number Could Trent Alexander-Arnold Wear At Real Madrid?
It seems like a matter of time before confirmation arrives that Trent Alexander-Arnold is officially joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.
The English right-back is out of contract at Liverpool this summer and despite the Premier League side doing its best to keep him, the pull of Real Madrid looks too strong and earlier reports today confirmed that a deal is nearing completion.
Beyond his remarkable passing range and brilliant set-piece taking, one of the most distinguishable parts of Alexander-Arnold as a player is the No. 66 on his back. A number that high is not often seen in English football and is more common in Serie A or South America.
That number has become a big part of Alexander-Arnold's brand, but as The Daily Mail has highlighted, there is a little-known rule in Spain which means he will have to ditch it should he rock up at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
Players in La Liga are not allowed to have a number exceeding 25, as that is the amount of players registered in a first-team squad for the season. Of course, youngsters can occasionally be parachuted into a team, but their registration rules are different and permit a higher number.
A Potential Battle With Dani Carvajal
Alexander-Arnold has worn a handful of different numbers when representing England, so any of 2, 7, 8 or 10 would not be new ground for Alexander-Arnold.
MORE: Man City Meets With Father Of Real Madrid Star Over Potential Summer Move
All four of those numbers belong to prominent members of the squad. Vinicius Jr. is No. 7, Fede Valverde is No. 8, and Jude Bellingham is No. 10. The awkward part is that Dani Carvajal, the current first-choice right-back at Real Madrid when fit, wears No. 2.
It is not yet clear if Carvajal is going to leave the club in the summer or be content with battling Alexander-Arnold for a starting spot. If he does stay at the club, though, it is hard to imagine him giving up the No. 2 shirt.
Therefore, we're likely to see Alexander-Arnold sporting a brand new shirt number when he starts playing for Real Madrid.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Man City Meets With Father Of Real Madrid Star Over Potential Summer Move
Real Madrid Closes In On Alexander-Arnold Deal With Defender Poised To Leave Liverpool
Real Madrid Reportedly Decide To Buy $65 Million Premier League Starlet This Summer
Thomas Tuchel Explains Why He Took Bellingham Off During England Victory
Latest Update On Real Madrid Starter's Injury Whilst On International Duty