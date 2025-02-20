Champions League Draw: Date And Time When Real Madrid Find Out Round of 16 Opponent
Real Madrid booked its place in the Champions League Round of 16 with a victory over Manchester City. Los Blancos won both legs, with an aggregate score of 6-3, sending them through.
Many people consider the current holders the favorites to win this season's competition, but several other teams have an excellent chance.
MORE: Pep Guardiola Names Three Teams Who Could Stop Real Madrid Winning The Champions League
Los Blancos knows they will face one of two teams in the next stage. The two opponents will be either Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen or domestic rivals Atletico Madrid.
Here is the information regarding the draw and when it will take place.
When is the draw for the round of 16?
The round-of-16 draw takes place on February 21 at 6:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 am.m PT / 11:00 a.m. GMT.
Which clubs are in the round-of-16?
The 16 remaining teams reached this point via the playoffs or finishing in the top eight of the league phase.
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Atlético Madrid
Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
Feyenoord
Internazionale
Lille
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
PSV Eindhoven
Real Madrid
What are the possible round-of-16 ties?
Each of the seeded pairs has two possible options in the draw:
Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica vs. Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica vs. Barcelona
PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Internazionale
Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille
Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund vs. Aston Villa
Real Madrid or Bayern Munich vs. Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid or Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
The teams placed in the top eight are seeded and will be at home in the second leg.
What are the round of 16 fixture dates?
First legs: March 4-5
Second legs: March 11-12
