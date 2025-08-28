Fans React to Real Madrid's Champions League Opponents, Including Trent Reunion

Real Madrid and 31 other of the best European teams learnt the eight opponents they will face in the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League. Los Blancos were pitted against some amazing opponents, with one standout fixture that had everybody talking.

Like last season, Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the league phase, a reunion for a couple of the team. The standout player is right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who signed from the Premier League champions this summer. The move was met with hostility from Red supporters, unhappy that he left for such a small fee, having played for the club since he was a boy.

Xabi Alonso also represented Liverpool during his playing career and will return to Anfield, where he is likely to receive a different reception compared to Trent. The white club will also face Manchester City, Liverpool (away), Juventus, Benfica (away), Marseille, Olympiacos (away), Monaco, and Kairat (away).

Los Blancos have some challenging games, as they did last season. They did not make the top eight, meaning a playoff battle against rivals Atletico Madrid, which they won on penalties, before losing to Arsenal in the quarter-final stage. Can they go further and recapture the title they lost during the 2024-25 season?

Fans React to Trent Alexander-Arnold's Return to Anfield

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As mentioned, when Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool for Real Madrid this summer, it was a move that drew considerable criticism from the fans of the Premier League champions. Having been there since he was a boy, they were upset that he left for such a small transfer fee, despite his overall value being much higher.

Liverpool fans and other fan bases have reacted to the news that Trent could step on the Anfield turf again this season, and it's made some interesting comments.

We need to ensure those 90 minutes are the worst of Trent Alexander-Arnold's life. — Anfield Edition | æ (@AnfieldEdition) August 28, 2025

Liverpool will play Real Madrid at Anfield. A homecoming for Trent Alexander-Arnold. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 28, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold to play against Liverpool at Anfield.



Who wrote this script? — Abiodun Adewale (@ASA_iflyer) August 28, 2025

The date for the game has not been revealed yet, but it will likely be one of the hottest tickets in town if Trent is in the squad. The 26-year-old was an unused substitute for Liverpool in the 2025-25 league phase when they beat Real Madrid 2-0. He hopes to get on the field this time and again be on the winning team.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Transfer News: Upamecano, Alexander-Arnold, Mainoo & More - August 28, 2025

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger Finally Reacts to His Copa Del Rey Final Antics vs Barcelona

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos Haults Marseille Move as He Wants One Club (Report)

Real Madrid Looking to Pounce on Another Player in Final Year of Contract (Report)