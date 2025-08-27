Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger Finally Reacts to His Copa Del Rey Final Antics vs Barcelona

The 2024-25 Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will go down as one of the classic games between the two rivals. Los Blancos lost 3-2 in extra time, but most of the talking points happened near the final whistle.

Lucas Vazquez and Antonio Rudiger both received red cards despite being sat on the bench. The German center-back appeared to throw something at the match referee, later revealed to be an ice cube, but Rudiger insisted it was tape. It resulted in a ban for Rudiger and generated considerable additional media attention.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

In a recent interview with German site Suddeutsche Zeitung, Rudiger spoke about his actions, and being deeply ashamed.

"My Behaviour was Incorrect" - Rudiger

Rudiger was left out of the German squad after the incident, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann unhappy with his lack of control. The German said, "He also knows that this can't happen again, otherwise there will be serious consequences. We are very transparent."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The incident prompted the German media to criticize Rudiger, something he was aware of and acknowledged that his reaction during the game was not acceptable.

Of course, I've heard the discussions in Germany and have since thought about the whole thing thoroughly. There's no question that my behavior was wrong and absolutely excessive – there are no excuses for that. It was really stupid to throw my tape onto the pitch and then lose my nerve like that. Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger, now 32, has always played with high emotion, and sometimes it has spilled over. He admitted that the way he plays has helped him become one of the best center-backs in the world.

Everyone knows that I'm a very emotional guy who always gives 100 percent on the pitch. My playing style thrives on these emotions; they've made me the center-back I am today, Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger is back in the German squad for the September internationals. Germany will face Slovakia and Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifiers. It's the first game in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and they will hope for a solid start.

