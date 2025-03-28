Endrick's Future at Real Madrid to Be Determined in Upcoming Meeting
Real Madrid forward Endrick has made 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals. Nonetheless, he's only played 496 minutes as Los Blancos enter the final stretch of the 2024-25 season.
With players like Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr. occupying the attacking roles in Carlo Ancelotti's starting 11, it's tough competition for the 18-year-old to beat out for minutes.
MORE: Arsenal Star Returns to Training Ahead of Champions League Quarterfinal
Heading into next season, it seems Real Madrid and Endrick want a more straightforward plan that can allow the teenager to develop and eventually become a go-to attacking option.
Bernabeu Digital reports that Real Madrid are planning to meet at the end of the season to discuss the next steps with Endrick. The club and the player turned down the chance to leave during the winter transfer window despite receiving some offers.
Endrick's primary focus is on succeeding in Madrid, and unless something unexpected happens, he plans to tell the club that again when they meet, per the report.
If the Brazilian reportedly does leave this summer—which is unlikely—it will be on loan, not through a sale with a buyback option or a permanent transfer.
Real Madrid fully believe in Endrick's potential, and although he hasn't been spectacular, he's shown flashes of his goal-scoring ability in his first season with the club.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
La Liga Star’s Agent Reveals Real Madrid Remain First Priority for Summer Move
Gary Neville Explains How Trent Alexander-Arnold May Struggle At Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs Leganes: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Chelsea Ready To Battle Real Madrid For Premier League Defender
Real Madrid's Summer Shopping List Includes Premier League Talent & EURO 2024 Star