Endrick's Future at Real Madrid to Be Determined in Upcoming Meeting

The Brazilian has only racked up 496 total minutes out on the pitch.

Eduardo Razo

Endrick scored the only goal of the game.
Endrick scored the only goal of the game.

Real Madrid forward Endrick has made 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals. Nonetheless, he's only played 496 minutes as Los Blancos enter the final stretch of the 2024-25 season.

With players like Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr. occupying the attacking roles in Carlo Ancelotti's starting 11, it's tough competition for the 18-year-old to beat out for minutes.

Endrick in action for Real Madrid
IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Heading into next season, it seems Real Madrid and Endrick want a more straightforward plan that can allow the teenager to develop and eventually become a go-to attacking option.

Bernabeu Digital reports that Real Madrid are planning to meet at the end of the season to discuss the next steps with Endrick. The club and the player turned down the chance to leave during the winter transfer window despite receiving some offers.

Endrick stars in Real Madrid's 5-2 win against Celta Vigo
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Endrick's primary focus is on succeeding in Madrid, and unless something unexpected happens, he plans to tell the club that again when they meet, per the report.

If the Brazilian reportedly does leave this summer—which is unlikely—it will be on loan, not through a sale with a buyback option or a permanent transfer.

Endrick
IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Real Madrid fully believe in Endrick's potential, and although he hasn't been spectacular, he's shown flashes of his goal-scoring ability in his first season with the club.

Published
Eduardo Razo
EDUARDO RAZO

Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

