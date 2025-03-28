Jamie Carragher Reveals One Reason Liverpool Fans Are Not Angry with Trent Alexander-Arnold
It's been a crazy few days for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English international looks to be heading to Real Madrid after the season ends, which hasn't gone down well with the Reds fanbase.
Alexander-Arnold's contract ends at the end of June, which means Los Blancos can sign him for free. It would be another great bit of business if they pull the move off.
MORE: With 66 Not Allowed, What Shirt Number Could Trent Alexander-Arnold Wear At Real Madrid?
The fact that Liverpool would not receive a transfer fee for their local star appeared to anger fans on social media. Fans have burned TAA shirts and posted numerous unsavory comments about their former hero.
However, former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has said that's not true, and there are many other reasons why the fan base is angry with the rumors that Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid.
It seems like there isn't just one thing that people are unhappy about: Not him leaving for free, not the fact that he should have walked out and told the club sooner; people are angry about three or four different things. I'm not upset that he's leaving for free. Ideally, Liverpool would get £70-£80 million to reinvest, but as a fan you can't have everything at once.- Jamie Carragher
Alexander-Arnold grew up in Liverpool and gave everything to his boyhood club. If the rumors are correct, the 26-year-old is looking for a new challenge that could present him with a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.
When he retakes the field, the fans' reception will be interesting. However, the anger seems unjust for a player who has helped the club achieve their first Premier League title and numerous other trophies.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Carlo Ancelotti Not Brazil's Top Head Coach Choice as New Favorite Emerges
Real Madrid vs Leganes: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
La Liga Star’s Agent Reveals Real Madrid Remain First Priority for Summer Move
Premier League Club’s Chief Reveals Interest in Real Madrid Prodigy Arda Guler