Real Madrid vs Leganés: Official Squad Announced Without Thibault Courtois
Real Madrid will host 18th-placed Leganés at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 29 of La Liga. Los Blancos sit second in the standings, just three points behind league leaders Barcelona, with 60 points.
Carlo Ancelotti's side will look to keep their good run of form going, after winning their last four games, including their Champions League qualification over city rivals Atlético Madrid.
For this game, Madrid will have to do without Thibault Courtois, who sustained an injury while on international duty with Belgium. However, Carlo Ancelotti will be able to count on all of his players, barring players suffering from long-term injuries.
Real Madrid Squad Against Leganés:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas Vasquez, Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Asencio, Diego Aguado.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick Brahim.
