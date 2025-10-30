Former PSG Player Marco Verratti Reveals What Made Playing Against Real Madrid So Difficult

It's not easy to beat Real Madrid, especially when it comes to the top European Cup competition. The Spanish giants have won the European Cup 15 times, eight more than the next team (Milan).

As soon as it hits the knockout stages. Los Blancos find even more gears, and even when they are below their best, they still manage to grind out results. Former PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has faced Real Madrid eight times in the Champions League, with mixed results.

Verratti arrived in Paris in 2012 and left after the 2022-23 season. He is still playing in Qatar and enjoying his soccer. He recently gave an interview with Marca about life now and also spoke about facing Real Madrid.

Real Madrid Are Dangerous With and Without the Ball

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

The Italian midfielder had some incredible battles against Real Madrid. In the four group games in the Champions League, they held more than their own, winning two, drawing one, and losing one. However, the two times they have met in the knockout stages, they have not progressed.

Verratti was asked what made facing Real Madrid so difficult. He revealed that even when they suffered, they would still be in danger.

"It's hard to explain. Just when you thought they were down, they'd bounce back. A team that, even without 30% possession, would still kill you. Other teams need the ball to win. Real Madrid didn't." Marco Verratti

Verratti continued,

"Madrid was very pragmatic. They'd play well for 10 minutes and score three goals, while you'd only manage one, even after playing well for 80. A team that knew how to suffer and knew victory would come, and they were sure to come back." Marco Verratti

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

In the two rounds of 16 games, they lost 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu both times. The last time they took a 1-0 lead to Madrid after the first leg during the 2021-22 season, but were outdone by Los Blancos. Verratti did not shy away from telling Marca how hard it is to play in the Bernabeu.

"It's a big and beautiful stadium. Just when you thought Real Madrid was dead, they'd come back to life. It didn't take much for them to resurrect themselves, and they've proven it not just once, but several times." Marco Verratti

However, in the two group-stage games at the Bernabéu, they drew 2-2. Not many come away with a result when facing Real Madrid at home, so it's a moral victory for the Italian.

