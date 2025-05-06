Jamie Carragher Offers Honest Analysis On Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Exit As Real Madrid Move Looms
Trent Alexander-Arnold announced on Monday that he will be leaving Liverpool as a free agent this summer when his current contract expires. All reports indicate that the 26-year-old will join Real Madrid and continue his career in the Spanish capital.
Nonetheless, Alexander-Arnold is a homegrown Liverpool player and is not leaving for a transfer fee. There are mixed reactions to his decision to leave Anfield. From supporters to pundits, everyone has an opinion.
In his column for The Telegraph, Jamie Carragher wrote that Liverpool will “never be happy” about Alexander-Arnold’s emotional departure.
Real are one of only two clubs to have won more European Cups than Liverpool, so when a top-class academy player makes this kind of a move, there is a simmering resentment from the local fanbase that they are trying to separate themselves from ‘their own’, or think there is something bigger or better out there for them.- Jamie Carragher
Moreover, Carragher believes that the other top six English clubs wouldn’t allow their homegrown talent to leave, as Alexander-Arnold is doing this summer, which is in their prime, and for no compensation.
Would Manchester United have been happy to see Ryan Giggs or Paul Scholes leave in their prime for Real Madrid? Would Chelsea have wished John Terry all the best had he followed Jose Mourinho to Spain for nothing? How would Arsenal fans feel if Bukayo Saka said he wants to fulfil a lifetime ambition to wear the white shirt in the Bernabeu?- Jamie Carragher
Finally, Carragher revealed how he expects Liverpool supporters at Anfield with the Reds having two of their final three matches at home, so it will be interesting to see how the crowd treats the defender on his way out.
With Monday’s statement, the unconditional support Alexander-Arnold enjoyed from the Kop when he was fully committed to Liverpool has gone. It has to be this way at the biggest clubs. Premier League champions and European giants will never be happy that one of their best players has joined Real Madrid.- Jamie Carragher
