Former Real Madrid Player Has Strong Opinion On Trent Alexander-Arnold And Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid look to be on the verge of announcing the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool defender announced he would be leaving the club after 20 years, with the expectation that he is Madrid-bound.
When he joins the squad, the new head coach will have two established right-backs in the Saud in Trent and veteran Dani Carvajal. The latter has been one of Los Blancos' best players in recent years but has been out since October with a serious injury.
According to former player Álvaro Benito on the Cadena SER program 'El Larguero', he believes Alexander-Arnold is not guaranteed to start consistently at the club.
Dani Carvajal is much better defensively. If Carvajal is fit, I can't imagine him as a starter for Real Madrid... not even as a left-back.- Álvaro Benito
Another former Real Madrid player mentioned the younger player in Alexander-Arnold, meaning the club can manage the minutes of a 33-year-old Carvajal. However, Rafa Alkorta does not know who will start in the big games.
There's an age difference, and Carvajal isn't eternal. I think he'll recover as he is and last several seasons. It's not a bad idea to have someone so you can manage the veteran's career. What we'll have to see are the important games, who will play.- Rafa Alkorta
Carvajal is still out after tearing his ACL in October. At 33, it's unknown whether he can return to his best next season. If he can, Los Blancos have two excellent players at the position.
