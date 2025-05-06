Former Player Describes Carlo Ancelotti's Unwritten Rule That Jude Bellingham Did Not Follow
Real Madrid are known for buying the best young talent worldwide, with Arda Guler and Endrick the most recent examples. Los Blancos also have a great academy, but unlike other teams, they are not scared to splash out on a teenage star with high potential.
Managing young players' careers is difficult for a head coach, with different maps planned out depending on the player.
Guler and Endrick have mostly sat on the bench this season, with the former finding more opportunities lately. Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes spoke to Mundo Deportivo, regarding Carlo Ancelotti's strategy regarding young players, with the exception of Jude Bellingham.
Ancelotti has a very clear way of dealing with young players: they have to sit on the bench and learn to manage the unpleasantness of being at a club like Real Madrid." A philosophy that the striker understands, although he clarifies that there are exceptions like Bellingham, who "hasn't sat on the bench much.- Fernando Morientes
The difference between Bellingham and a player like Guler is that the Englishman came in as well-established despite being just 20 when he arrived. Bellingham had extensive experience in one of the top European leagues and playing in the Champions League.
Guler arrived in 2023 from Fenerbahçe as an 18-year-old, and after nearly two seasons waiting for his chances, he looks like he may be seeing more and influencing games. If Xabi Alonso comes in to replace Ancelotti, he will have a clean slate, which may be good despite his recent chances.
