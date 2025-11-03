Injury Blow for Real Madrid as Summer Signing Ruled Out of Liverpool Game

Real Madrid have a tough Champions League match ahead on November 4 as they travel to face Liverpool. Not only are they playing the Premier League champions, but they will also face a hostile crowd at Anfield under the lights.

Head coach Xabi Alonso already has several key players out with an injury, and now he will be without one of his summer signings for the game in England.

Argentinian forward Franco Mastantuono has not traveled with the squad today due to an issue. According to a medical report on the official Real Madrid website, the 18-year-old has been diagnosed with pubalgia, an injury to the groin area common in athletes. It's a blow for Alonso, who may have a change in formation if Mastantuono were to start the game.

Who Will Start Instead of Franco Mastautuono vs Liverpool?

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

It was not 100% certain that Franc Mastantuono would start, but there was a possibility given that Xabi Alonso was a big fan of the player. However, the question has been answered for him, and now the Sopanish head coach must find another strategy.

The two obvious names if Alonso keeps with a wide right forward are Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo. The former offers something defensively, which could be vital against an attacking team such as Liverpool. That is especially a bigger reason for him to start if Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back over ede Valverde, with him getting forward much more.

The expected formation is the one he used against Barcelona, with Eduard Camavinga starting alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni in deeper midfield positions, and Arda Guler playing out wide but able to drift into central positions. However, that would mean the two French midfielders would need to offer cover to whoever starts at right-back.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Alonso is full of surprises, so don't expect it to be something totally different from what the media predicts. In midfield, he has other options, including Dani Ceballos. The question is: will he go on the defensive or take the game to Liverpool?

