Is There Any Truth in the Reported Tension Between Fede Valverde and Xabi Alonso?

Real Madrid were comfortable 5-0 winners in their latest Champions League match against FC Kairat. However, it comes with more startling headlines from the media regarding the team's players.

Vice captain Fede Valverde is the latest player to be reportedly unhappy with head coach Xabi Alonso. The Uruguayan was an unused substitute in the game on September 30, and a report from Marca suggests that there is now tension between the pair. Are they reading too much into it? Or is the Alonso way not coming across well for some of Los Blancos' star players?

What is the Reported Issue Between Fede Valvede and Xabi Alonso?

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

In the report, Marca suggests that there is tension between the player and the head coach due to his non-involvement in the match against FC Kairat. They point to a video shared by Iván Martín of OKDiario and an article also written by the journalist.

The video shows Valverde not going out to warm up with the rest of the substitutes before the match. When he did, it was alone, which was also the case when he was sitting on the bench during the game.

In Martín's article, he suggested that when Alonso asked the substitutes to warm up in the second half, Valverde got up last and alone, and showed minimal effort when going through drills. The 27-year-old was also pictured with his hands behind his back, watching the game.

❗️Last night, Fede Valverde was seen warming up with his hands behind his back and in a calm manner. This comes after he said on Monday that: "I was not born to play as a right-back".



— @marca pic.twitter.com/aEmEbYe7TQ — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) October 1, 2025

The most significant controversy of all was the shock of seeing Valverde on the bench after his press conference the day before. Usually, when a player takes questions from the media alongside the head coach, he is expected to play part of the game. That was not the case for the midfielder, and that raised eyebrows.

Of course, all the reports are opinions, based on what the eyes have seen. The vice captain of the white team has not spoken about him not playing, nor has Xabi Alonso. We could see Vlavrede back in the starting lineup on Saturday against Villarreal, and it will be all forgotten.

Is the Xabi Alonso Way Ruffling Feathers?

IMAGO / AOP.Press

Following several years of Carlo Ancelotti, the change in head coach has also led to a difference in squad management. The likes of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and now Fede Valverde have seen their minutes change. That was never the case under the Italian coach.

It has upset some of the players, but with Alonso not changing the way he coaches, which brought success at Bayer Leverkusen, the players may have to adapt or leave.

