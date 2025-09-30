Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Win Over FC Kairat

They didn't have it all their own way, but Real Madrid did manage a 5-0 win over Kazakhstan side FC Kairat in the league phase of the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe scored his fourth hat-trick in a Los Blancos shirt, with late goals added by Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz. However, the home team did have several chances and also had a penalty overturned by VAR. Head coach Xabi Alonso will be happy to head back on the long trip with another three points.

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the Champions League win in Kazakhstan. (per Real Madrid).

"We came in with the clear objective of winning the game. It's the Champions League, and we wanted a good start. We're six out of six, and the next objective is Juventus at home. We scored five goals, which was a good performance. The players were serious and did their best. We're going back with our minds set on Villarreal." Xabi Alonso

Q: The start of the match

Alonso: "We were a little uncomfortable. They pressured us one-on-one, but when we got into the game with Arda, we found the players up front and had good chances to break their pressure. At first, we were a little surprised."

Q: On Kairat Almaty

Alonso: "Deservedly in the Champions League. We had a spectacular reception and I wish them the best. We came here for what we came for, but from now on I wish them the best of luck."

Q: Praise for Arda Güler

Alonso: "He's playing as a playmaker to exploit his quality. He's in intermediate mode behind the defenders to connect with Mbappé. He scores goals and has the quality for the final pass. He also rotated very well in midfield today."

Q: On Rodrygo

Alonso: "The players who came on at 2-0 did so with good energy. Brahim, too. Happy with his goal."

Q: Valverde's substitution

Alonso: "It's a decision that was made. He's always willing to play wherever he's needed. He's very generous and willing. The game was decided in the second half, and we have to pace our efforts because both he and Carreras were seeing a sequence of long efforts."

Q: Was Vini Jr. upset about the change?

Alonso: “You always have to manage your anger and keep it under control. So far, nothing has happened. Vini Jr. hasn't complained. It was a comment that wasn't meant that way.”

Q: The city of Almaty

Alonso: “If I had time, I'd like to explore the city more. We're going to the airport, the hotel, and the countryside. That's all there is to it.”

Q: On Mbappe

Alonso: “Mbappé is at a point where he's decisive in every game. He's that effective and clinical in front of goal. We have to connect well with him. He scored a spectacular goal in the derby, and we need his quality to flourish. I'm very happy with his goals and also with the positive influence he has had on his teammates. He's getting involved in his work and can have a spectacular season.”

