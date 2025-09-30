Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga Did Something He Hasn't Done Before in the Game vs FC Kairat

Real Madrid scored four second-half goals in the 5-0 win over FC Kairat in Matchday 2 of the Champions League. They currently sit second in the league with two wins in two games.

Kylian Mbappe will steal the headlines, scoring a hat-trick and taking his tally to 13 goals in nine games this season. He also notched his 60th Champions League goal, taking him to No.6 in the all-time leading scorers in the competition.

✨⚽️ You LOVE to see it. pic.twitter.com/iRpjSXGaKG — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 30, 2025

However, the Frenchman was not the only one to reach a milestone. Eduardo Camavinga came on in the 80th minute to replace Aurélien Tchouaméni. Three minutes later, he scored the fourth goal for Los Blancos, resulting in a milestone opposite to Mbappe's.

Eduardo Camavinga Scores First Ever Champions League Goal

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Incredibly, Eduardo Camavinga's 83rd-minute header was his first-ever goal in the Champions League. The Frenchman is not known for his goal-scoring qualities, but it will come as a surprise to many that the goal against FC Kairat was his first in the UCL (per Transfermarkt).

The 22-year-old's appearance against FC Kairat was his 46th in Europe's elite competition, 42 of which were in the white shirt of Madrid, and four for his former team, Stade Rennais. During that time, he had five assists but failed to contribute a goal during the 2024-25 campaign.

The goal was also only his fifth for the club, his last coming in April 2025 in the 1-0 La Liga win over Alaves. He also scored in the Copa del Rey match in January against Minera. That was his first goal in over two years, which he scored in March 2022 against Real Sociedad.

Injuries and playing in deeper roles have resulted in a lack of goals, but Camavinga has had enough chances to score more frequently. However, at just 22, there are still plenty more opportunities for him to add to his record.

Eduardo Camavinga Sees Transfer Rumours This Past Summer

IMAGO / Vicente Vidal Fernandez

The energetic midfielder has just returned from an injury that derailed the start of his season. However, there were plenty of rumors around the summer suggesting that Camavinga could be on his way out of the club.

Head coach Xabi Alonso has never mentioned a departure, and if he can add goals to his long list of qualities, then he could be a vital player for Los Blancos. With him moving to Madrid at such a young age, it feels like he has been at the club forever. Lucky for the white team, he has many years left, and his best years may still be ahead.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Win Over FC Kairat

FC Kairat 0-5 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Mbappé Adds Hat-trick

Kylian Mbappe Hits Champions League Milestone After Netting Hat-Trick vs FC Kairat

What Words Were Exchanged Between Vinicius Jr. and Koke in the Madrid Derby?