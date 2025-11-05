Jude Bellingham Weighs in On Liverpool Fans Booing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to his former club on November 4 and was met with the reception most would have guessed. When the 27-year-old came on to the pitch in the 81st minute, he was met with booing from the crowd, and that continued through every touch during the final minutes.

The right-back moved to the Spanish capital in the summer for a reduced fee, as his contract was coming to an end. Many Liverpool fans feel that Trent would sign a new deal, and that, with him not, they missed out on a much bigger transfer fee.

This was among other things that angered the fans, and the comments on social media after the move were harsh. Trent was unsure how he would be received when he returned, but as a boyhood Liverpool fan, that would never change.

Bellingham Believes Liverpool fans are Appreciative of Former Player

IMAGO / Sportimage

Jude Bellingham spoke to Amazon Prime after the game to dissect the result and performance. The Englishman was also asked about his countryman's reception from the Liverpool fans, and he believes it wasn't how most feel about Trent.

"Obviously, it is one of those things in football. The fans booing isn't a reflection of how they feel about him. I think it is more to give their team the edge and throw him off a little bit. I am sure they're appreciative of what he has done for the club. It is one of those things." Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham defended Trent last night after the Anfield boos 🔊🔴 pic.twitter.com/JfVLrW0Mhp — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 5, 2025

The move is still fresh in people's minds. In several years, the Liverpool fans may look at it differently, as they did with former players who made that move. Luckily for Trent, they may not play his former side again, unless they meet in the knockout stages of the competition. If they do, it will always be professional, and it might be easier next time after experiencing the atmosphere already.

Alexander-Arnold could get his first start since before his injury this weekend against Rayo Vallecano. Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde are both injury concerns for the game, which leaves Alonso with just Trent. Los Blancos fans are waiting to see the best of the 26-year-old, which would benefit the forwards with his quality of passing.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Pundit Has Bold Take on Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League Title Chances

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Loss vs Liverpool

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Lose First UCL Game

Former Real Madrid Player Wants to See One Thing From Arda Guler Going Forward