Pundit Has Bold Take on Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League Title Chances

It was a tough night at Anfield for Real Madrid as they lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the league phase of the Champions League. The score did not reflect the game; the Reds were dominant, and anyone could have replaced Thibaut Courtois in the Madrid goal. It could have been 4 or 5.

It was only their second loss of the season in all competitions, but the nature of this loss has raised questions regarding the Spanish giants. In the league, they lead Barcelona by five points and are also on course to finish in the top eight of the Champions League, but it's not guaranteed.

Pundits on the Radio Marca show 'La Tribu A Diario' discussed Real's straight win after the game and had strong verdicts on Xabi Alonso's team.

Real Madrid Not Good Enough for European Glory

One of the show's pundits was David Sanchez. The journalist was critical of Real Madrid's performance and even had an opinion on their La Liga chances. They were very different from how he sees their chances in Europe.

"The thing is, for La Liga, obviously, they're good enough, but Europe is a different story." David Sánchez

Sanchez continued, making people aware that the Liverpool team that upset Los Blancos has been struggling in the Premier League this season.

"We have to remember that Liverpool is the team that's not doing well in the Premier League, and Real Madrid is the team that's supposedly doing spectacularly well in La Liga. This is the reality: Liverpool crushed them and steamrolled them." David Sánchez

👔 @XabiAlonso: "We competed well, but we lacked a bit of a threat in the final third." pic.twitter.com/Ryn6fNzf4Q — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 4, 2025

However, it's worth noting that the Liverpool performance was much better than what we have seen this season under Arne Slot. This is a team that won the Premier League just five months ago, so it should not be taken as if they are not a good team despite their previous form.

The loss is a blow, and finishing in the top eight could be out of their hands with four games to go, depending on results from November 5. They have Olympiacos next, but then welcome another big team to the Bernabeu in Manchester City. If they lose one of those, it could be the playoffs again, which means two extra games.

First, they must bounce back in the league in a game that has been tricky in the past. They are on the road against Rayo Vallecano, and dropping points would mean some pressure for Alonso.

